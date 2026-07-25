Liberate China Uncensored from Censorship!

YouTube and Patreon are getting worse. They’re censoring more and more people. It’s time to break free. Help us build the best China Uncensored platform you’ve ever seen.

We’ll use your contribution to build an exciting new website—China Uncensored Premium—that can never be censored.

It will include EXCLUSIVE content from China Uncensored, China Unscripted, America Uncovered, and Gamers Unbeaten. PLUS a decade of episodes from the archives. AND you can join livestreams and community chats hosted by Chris Chappell.

Contribute to our website fundraiser by October 31, 2024 to get these exclusive benefits:

Counter-Revolutionary

$15 or more

✓ Coupon code covering first month’s subscription





Hostile Foreign Force

$50 or more

✓ Coupon code covering first month’s subscription

✓ Your name on our website (unless you want to stay anonymous)





Capitalist Running Dog

$200 or more

✓ Coupon code covering first month’s subscription

✓ Your name on our website (unless you want to stay anonymous)

✓ Custom e-plaque





Disgraceful Anti-China Garbage*

$1,000 or more

✓ Coupon code covering first month’s subscription

✓ Your name on our website (unless you want to stay anonymous)

✓ Custom e-plaque

✓ Personal phone call from Chris Chappell





*Back in 2020, state-run China Daily called China Uncensored “disgraceful anti-China garbage”. (link) By contributing $1,000 to our premium website, it’s safe to say you will have joined China Uncensored in wearing this badge of honor from the CCP.



