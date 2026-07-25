Childs Heritage Fundraiser for Website/Mobile App

Childs Heritage is a brand dedicated to teaching children truth, identity, and strong values through wholesome content created specifically for kids. Founded by Candance — a wife, homeschooling mother of five, and children’s content creator — Childs Heritage was demonetized on Youtube for standing by the belief that boys are boys and girls are girls.

Despite being demonitized on a major platform, Candance remains committed to creating content that encourages children, supports families, and the truth without compromise.





This fundraiser will help Childs Heritage build its own independent website and mobile app so the content can continue reaching families without the fear of being canceled or removed.

If you believe in free speech, family values, or simply love the content Childs Heritage creates, please consider donating and sharing this campaign. Every contribution helps build a safe and lasting platform for children and families everywhere.





Cost Break Down:

Website Construction Estimate: $9,500

Website hosting/ bandwidth estimate: $400/year

Mobile app construction estimate $10,000-$15,000





Psalms 127:3

"Children are a heritage from the Lord, offspring a reward from him."