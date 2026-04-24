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Childrens Camp in Buzau County Romania

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySusan Ferrell

Childrens Camp in Buzau County Romania

Dear Friends, Family, and Ministry Partners,

I pray this note finds you well and experiencing the goodness of the Lord in your daily walk. I am writing to share an opportunity that God has once again placed before me—an opportunity that has shaped my life and touched my heart for nearly three decades.

From July 16–27, 2026, I will be returning to Buzău County, Romania, to serve on a mission team providing an overnight Christian camping experience for approximately 75 children. Many of these precious children have never left their villages, and many have never heard the Good News of Jesus Christ. This camp gives them a chance not only to enjoy a safe, joy‑filled week but also to encounter the love of Christ in a personal and unforgettable way.

We partner with three local churches in Romania, each bringing children from their villages to camp. This partnership is intentional—by bringing children from their own communities, the pastors are able to continue building relationships long after camp ends. Seeds planted during this week can continue to grow through ongoing discipleship and care.

My involvement in ministry to Romania began in 1998, and since then, God has allowed us to welcome over 1,200 children through this program. Time and again, I have witnessed children experience the love of Christ for the very first time—moments that stay with me and remind me why this work matters so deeply.

To participate in this year’s mission, I need to raise $3,000. This amount covers travel, lodging, meals, and the resources needed to help provide a meaningful camp experience for the children we serve. If the Lord leads you to partner with me—through prayer, financial support, or both—I would be deeply grateful. Every gift, no matter the size, helps make this ministry possible.

Most importantly, I ask for your prayers: • Pray for the children who will attend camp. • Pray for open hearts ready to hear and receive the Gospel. • Pray for the pastors and churches who continue the work long after we return home. • Pray for our team as we prepare, travel, and serve.

Thank you for considering how you might join me in this mission. Your support—spiritual and financial—helps bring the hope of Jesus Christ to children who desperately need to know they are loved.

With gratitude and hope, Susan

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