Children's Building Construction

Our church has a desperate need to house children's ministries. We are a young church (barely 4 years old). We only have one meeting space for services and up to date we've had whole families in our services. This isn't a probable for leadership, but it makes it very difficult to serve the specific needs of young parents and their children.

We have been working towards building a space: We have an old double-wide now on site, and it's been plumbed and wired. All we need is the walls, floors, ramps, and lighting.

Our financial goal should cover all the essential materials to get to the point of having a usable space, and we'll finish fixing it up into a marvelous space as more budgeted funds become accessible over the next couple years.

Please helps us serve our church community and neighborhood's kids!