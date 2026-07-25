They are called the children of the moon

These children suffer from hypersensitivity to ultraviolet radiation, which prevents them from being exposed to the sun.





In the absence of total protection, they suffer from skin cancer and eye damage, sometimes associated with neurological disorders.





In addition to their moral suffering, children suffering from xeroderma pigmentosum, known as "children of the moon", have to face the high cost of the "accessories" they need to protect themselves, combined with the non-reimbursement of their medication.





Hence the initiative of solidarity undertaken, in an effort to reduce this suffering, by providing material and financial assistance to parents.





Use of the money collected :





The money collected will be used to buy





- Protective masks (unit price 1182,88 €)





- Protective gloves ( unit price 25 € )





- Dosimeter ( unit price 184€ )





Everyone participates in the amount he wants.

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Thanks to all of you!



