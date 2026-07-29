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Children Summer Bible Camp

Goal₱6,500 PHP
Raised₱0 PHP

Fundraiser created byBenito Jr Fallorina

Fundraiser funds will be received by Simpleng Kristiyanong Komunidad

Children Summer Bible Camp

Help Our "Wonder Kids" Grow! | DVBS 2026: SKK Kids Ministry


​Mateo 19:14

​"Hayaan ninyong lumapit sa akin ang mga bata. Huwag ninyo silang pagbawalan, sapagkat ang kaharian ng langit ay para sa mga katulad nila."

​About Our Campaign


​Welcome to the SKK Kids Ministry (Wonder Kids) DVBS 2026! We are dedicated to creating a week filled with joy, learning, and discovery. Our "Wonder Teachers" aim to help children explore the wonders of faith and find answers to the big questions in their hearts and minds.


​We have already seen the incredible impact of this ministry, having successfully reached 40 wonderful children so far. This journey is about more than just Bible lessons; it’s about building lasting bonds with the children and their families, strengthening our community through God's Word.


​The Mission Continues: Next Stop, Bagong Silang


​We have officially completed our first week of DVBS! The energy and curiosity of the children have been truly inspiring. Now, we are preparing for our next mission: We are going to Bagong Silang Area Church next!


​How You Can Help


​To keep this momentum going and reach even more "Wonder Kids" in Bagong Silang, we need your support. Your contributions will go directly toward:


​Learning Materials: Workbooks, Bibles, and creative craft supplies.


​Nutritious Snacks: Providing healthy meals for the children during the sessions.


​Event Logistics: Setting up a safe and welcoming environment at the Bagong Silang Area Church.


​Ano, tara? Join us in making a difference. Whether through a donation or by sharing our story, you are helping build the Kingdom of Heaven for these little ones.


​Ways to Support


​Donate: Every contribution helps us provide a meaningful experience for the kids.


​Pray: Keep our volunteers and the children of Bagong Silang in your prayers.


​Share: Help us spread the word about our GiveSendGo campaign to your community!


​Maraming salamat po for being part of the Wonder Kids journey!

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