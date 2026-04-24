Children schools fee

Educational Support Request

I am a parent of two children and I am committed to providing for their daily needs. By God's grace, I am able to cover our household expenses, including rent, food, and other essential costs. However, the cost of my children's education has become increasingly difficult for me to manage.

Each child requires 10,000 Ethiopian Birr per month for school fees, bringing the total monthly educational expense to 20,000 Ethiopian Birr for both children. Despite my best efforts, meeting these school fee obligations has become a significant financial challenge.

I am therefore seeking assistance specifically to help cover my children's school fees. Any support, whether partial or full, would make a meaningful difference and help ensure that my children can continue their education without interruption.

I would be deeply grateful for any assistance and sincerely appreciate your consideration and generosity.





+251911492744 whatsapp

ablovej@gmail.com

Thank you for your kindness and support.