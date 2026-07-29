children of christ

Hey everyone, I wanted to start something for the kids at church. A lot of them end up bored after services and events because there’s not much for them to do, and I’d really like to change that.

I’m trying to raise money to buy things that would make church more fun and welcoming for them — stuff like board games, sports equipment, snacks, activities, art supplies, and maybe even set up small events for the youth.

My goal is to create a better environment where kids can actually enjoy spending time together, make friends, and feel excited about coming to church. Any donation, big or small, would seriously help and be appreciated. Even sharing this message helps a lot.

Thank you to everyone willing to support the kids and help make a positive difference.



