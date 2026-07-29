Children is my Life and would give them the world

Put Down payment on a house for me and my two girls we supposed to move in May 1st but had to postponed it to Jun 1st due to a major surgery I had out of pocket expenses and co-pays to make sure I have a speedy recovery I was out almost three weeks so had to use up savings for my home expenses and furniture and my health isn't still the best but I'm forced to go back to work to make up for the money I had to pay even with insurance it's not enough and I'm now in more debt than ever credit card and so on bills never stop carnote and insurance just need some light shine down on our situation please and thank you anything would help