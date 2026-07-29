Children in need of school clothes and shoes

🎒👟 HELP A CHILD WALK INTO SCHOOL WITH CONFIDENCE 👟🎒

Many children in our community are going to school without proper uniforms, shoes, and warm clothing. Something as simple as a pair of school shoes or a clean uniform can give a child confidence, dignity, and the motivation to learn.

We are launching a fundraiser campaign to support children in need with:

✅ School uniforms

✅ School shoes

✅ Socks and jerseys

✅ Basic school clothing essentials

Every donation — big or small — can make a real difference in a child’s life.

💙 How You Can Help:

• Donate new or gently used school clothes and shoes

• Sponsor a child’s uniform

• Contribute financially toward purchases

• Share this campaign with others

Together, we can help children focus on their education instead of worrying about what they will wear to school.

“A child’s future should never be limited by poverty.”



