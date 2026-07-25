Childlike adult with schizophrenia and tourettes

My name is Courtney and I have 5 sons. My husband is disabled and I am the only driver, housekeeper, caregiver and everything to my family. I work 40+ hours a week, my husband also works, but is in such pain that he has to take approved, unpaid days off work.

My 19 year old son, who has schizophrenia, tourettes, ADHD and numerous other diagnosis. He has the mind of a 10 year old and can be coerced into doing things. He is currently in jail and scared. He needs to be out of there. He wouldn't hurt a soul. He is the sweetest child. I'm trying to get all the evidence I need, but he needs out of that horrid place ASAP. I am so scared for him. I hurt because I can't do more because every cent we make goes to rent and bills. Food is even hard to secure sometimes. Please help if you can, or share my story and get it out there. No disabled person with a childlike mind and these diagnosis should be in jail. Thank you.