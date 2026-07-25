Childcare Volunteer Project In Zanzibar

Over the past few months, I have been navigating an exciting season of change and growth. I will be taking a gap semester during the fall and will attend college in the spring. In the meantime, I have decided to take part in a meaningful opportunity abroad.

From August through September, I will be traveling to Zanzibar, Africa for a three-week mission trip through IVHQ, an independent volunteer organization that has been operating internationally for many years and works with volunteers in communities around the world. During my time there, I will be assisting at a local school by helping teachers with classroom instruction and supporting the daily operation of the school.

I am very excited for this experience and the opportunity to learn from a different culture while also serving and helping others. I believe this will be a valuable season of personal growth as I prepare for whatever comes next academically and professionally.

If you would like to support me on this mission, you can scan the donate below. Any support and prayers are greatly appreciated as I prepare for this opportunity.



