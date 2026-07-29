Single grandmother raising my granddaughter, i need help with childcare and necessities. Help with lowering some bills. I do have custody of her, I've had her since 10 days old. I've exhausted all my excess funds paying for childcare, clothing, diapers and insurance for her. I had to take a lower paying job to care for her. Her parents are not able to help due to mental health problems. Just a little blessing would help a lot