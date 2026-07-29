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Child of a 5 person household with a single mother

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAlayla Jones

Child of a 5 person household with a single mother

(I apologize for the length of this) Hi, my name is Alayla, im 31🔄 yr old girl, and I'm a child of a 5 person, single mother home. My mother is a victim of domestic abuse and cps took me, my little brother, and my older sister a away in 2017. We were taken away that night because of my father's alcoholism driving him to beat on my mother, breaking her ribs, face, and bruises all over while we were in the room. We were taken away for maybe a year in a half to our uncle and aunts house where we were used as leverage over my mom. My parents have only recently have gotten divorced in May, my mom has been working on this divorce since April 2022. In June 2020 my mom was able to buy our house with her own money which was really significant to her and us at the time because our dad never let her have money so we'd be stuck with him. My parents have been separated since 2022 and hes never given her the correct amount of childsupport he was supposed to, which is weird because hes already had 2 other kids with another woman but only for 2 he gave her 800 dollars on the dot each time, on time. Even now that they're divorced he still doesn't pay so you can imagine how hard it is to support an entire house hold (her, me, my little brother, my older sister, 2 cats, and our nana) on her own with no support at all. To make it all even worse, this past week has been really bad. Our stove barely works, our water pressure is low, our fridge doesn't work, and as it it couldn't be worse our cats have gotten fleas seems like they've had it for at least at week or a week and a half. Today, I tried washing both our cats with dawn and advantage spray stuff but its barely worked and we cant afford for them to go to the vet so I'm at my wits end. My mom said we'll flea bomb our place tomorrow but we have no where at go because we cant even afford a hotel. I've begged my dad to send my mom money actually texting him which is also really big for me because I never wanna talk to him, text him, hang out, I absolutely want no relationship with him because I know he'll never change (hes probrobly drunk as i write this because of the game tonight) but what I was saying was that even me texting him he still hasn't sent any money yet even though he said he would which I'm not suprised at because he does that alot. We just really need money right now i don't know how much longer this can go. (The photo that's tagged under this is us whenever she was going through all this alone yet she still made sure the time we spent together was fun and worth it to the point i didnt even know what was happening until we got taken away)


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