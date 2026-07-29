Child custody battle

I am starting this fun raiser to help someone extremely important to me get a child custody Lawer. They are an amazing mother and the babies father is trying to take full custody of their 5 year old child. Even though she provides most if not all the responsibility for the child. He has been extremely difficult and very mean to her since they broke up. They have never been married and is doing it out of spite to truly hurt her. He kept a verbal agreement on 50/50 custody but got a Lawer behind her back. She loves her son and he is truly better off with her. Please help me take care of her.