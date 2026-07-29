Feed Hope + Orphanage Chicken & Egg Project

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Hey there! I'm Meddy, the director at St Irenes Orthodox Orphanage in Uganda. Today, I want to share a heartwarming story with you—one that involves chickens and dreams coming together for our big family here. 🌱❤️

It all started when we noticed how much the children loved eating eggs from the local market. The joy they felt each time they took their first bites was priceless! But, as I looked into those eager eyes, reality hit—these precious moments were often overshadowed by empty bellies and limited meals due to financial constraints at our orphanage. 😔

That's when we dreamt big about turning a small backyard space into an income-generating chicken coop project. Our vision is simple yet profound: not only would these chickens provide much-needed eggs for the children, but they’d also become part of their educational journey. Teaching them how to manage and care for animals could open doors to new opportunities—skills that will last a lifetime!

Now here’s where you come in—your support could make these dreams a reality for our children. Every dollar counts; it means a source of income for the Orphanage, more nutritious meals and an educational boost that can transform lives beyond imagination! Your generosity will not only fill bellies but also minds, teaching resilience and business acumen through the most adorable feathered friends around: our chickens! 🙏💚

To see these kids light up with excitement over their new chicks or to watch them eagerly gather around during chicken care sessions will be worth every penny. It’s about giving hope, a smile—and possibly even careers one day from the chickens and eggs we nourish them with today. 😊✨

So how can you help? You might be wondering that. Easy! Donate or Just share our story; tell your friends and family about these adorable chickens ready to hatch dreams in Uganda. Every dollar counts, no matter how big or small—and every bit of support helps us take one step closer towards making this dream a reality for the kids here at St Irene's Orthodox Orphanage.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for considering joining our journey. Together, we can make sure that despite all odds, there will always be eggs and laughter in their daily lives! 🐔❤️🙌

#StIrenesChickenProject #HopeInEveryEgg