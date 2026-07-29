Chicago Mission Trip

Hi friends!

I'm excited to share that I'll be going on my first mission trip this summer with my church, Houston's First Baptist Church. From June 22–27, our team will be traveling to Chicago to support a church planting effort led by one of our church's missionaries who has been serving there for the past two years.

During our trip, we'll be helping with various projects around the church, serving the local community, inviting neighbors to church, and connecting with people throughout the area. One project I'm especially excited about is helping with community outreach and door-to-door invitations. As a REALTOR®, door knocking has been a big part of my business over the years, so I'm looking forward to using those skills in a completely different way to serve God's Kingdom.

We'll also be serving commuters at a local train station, helping with church projects, and supporting the mission team's efforts however we can. While I don't know every detail yet, I know it will be a week full of service, growth, and opportunities to share the love of Christ.

I'm currently raising support for this trip and would be incredibly grateful for both your prayers and any financial support you feel led to give. Thank you for being part of this journey with me and for helping make this mission possible.

With gratitude,

Meagan