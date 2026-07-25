CHF….. Lost job and Need medications

Hello, I’m Shon and I found out that I have congestive heart failure in 2024. It’s been a very rough time for me. Before this I was a strong believer in independence. I’ve worked particularly all my 53 year of life. February 15,2026 was the last day I’ve worked. It’s hard for me to do things like I used to do. I have medication that is a daily routine for my heart/ life. Without medications it can be life threatening. God bless you guys for any help in advance.