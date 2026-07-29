Chesterton Academy Giving Tuesday 2025

At Chesterton Academy of Albuquerque, we are dedicated to providing exceptional academic opportunities rooted in classical Catholic education. Our school strives to raise up the next generation of saints and scholars.



This holiday season, we invite you to prayerfully consider supporting our mission during #GivingTuesday on December 2nd. Our goal is to raise $20,000 to bridge the gap in our budget and ensure a school environment that instills pride in our students and staff. Every prayer and financial contribution, no matter the amount, is deeply appreciated.



Thank you for prayerfully considering a #GivingTuesday gift to support the mission of Chesterton Academy of Albuquerque. Your generous donation will help keep Catholic education affordable. By contributing to our #GivingTuesday campaign, you become a vital part of our school community. Together, we can ensure Chesterton Academy continues to thrive for years to come.



Ways you can support our #GivingTuesday Campaign:



Pray for Chesterton Academy and its students.



Encourage family, friends, and acquaintances to support us with a monetary donation on #GivingTuesday.



Share our posts on social media (Instagram, Facebook) to help spread the word.



Consider a monthly giving commitment via our website to provide lasting support.



Our Lady of Victory, pray for us!



