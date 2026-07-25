Chesterton Academy 2026 Run to ROME

Hello, I'm Avery Blaxton a senior at Chesterton Academy of St. Louis, and this spring my class and I have a wonderful opportunity to visit Rome. This is not simply a fun trip this is a beautiful culmination of all my studies at Chesterton Academy, and a pilgrimage to many holy places including the Vatican, Montecasino Abbey, and Assisi. This pilgrimage will be an amazing capstone to all my studies as we visit all the places we've studied over the years. This fall on October 3rd, my class is having a 5k fundraiser at James McDonnell County Park at 2961 Adie Rd. Everyone is welcome to join us. Please consider supporting me in what ever way you can.