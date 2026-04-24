Chesda's Journey

March 10, 2026: From Sokheang and Sophea:

Dear friends and family,

We would like to thank all of you who have been praying for and supporting Chesda during his treatment. Your love and encouragement mean so much to our family. We would like to share a good update. During Chesda’s recent eye checkup, we saw God’s goodness. The tumor in his eye has not grown, and there are no new tumors. The doctor said Chesda can now have checkups every three months instead of every two months. We are very thankful and happy for this good news. We thank God for continuing to care for and heal Chesda. We are also very grateful to all of you who continue to pray and stand with us. According to the plan, Chesda will have a follow-up checkup at Siem Reap Hospital in the next two months, and three months after that we will return to Singapore for another checkup.

Thank you all so much. Your prayers and support are very important for Chesda’s life journey. May God bless and protect you always.



