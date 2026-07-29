Women's Mission Trip to Belize

Hey Friends & Family! It’s finally happening. I am going on my first mission trip! It’s a women’s mission trip, so John will not be going with me this time. Hopefully in the future we will have the opportunity to do some missions together.

I have wanted to go on a mission trip for many years, but the timing and circumstances were never right. I felt strongly that God was leading me to go this year. I’m asking for prayers and financial support from anyone feeling led to contribute. Please don’t feel obligated. Only give if you do so joyfully, are able to give, and want to be a part of this mission. I have been on the other side of this, wanting to do mission trips, but only being able to support others going. It was always a blessing to be able to contribute financially to a mission for God’s kingdom, even when I personally was not able to go. If you can’t give financially but want to, your prayers are also very much appreciated!

About the trip: We are going to Belmopan, Belize. We will be doing door-to-door ministry, assisting a local pregnancy center to pray over women in a parenting class, either hosting a VBS or a women’s conference event, and spending time at Marla’s House of Hope ministering to girls who have been rescued from sex trafficking or removed from their homes for other reasons. The cost will be between $1800-$2000. The actual cost is still being finalized. If you have any questions or would like to know more, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me. Thank you in advance!







