Chemotherapy-Pancreatic Cancer

I am reaching out and asking for help for my sister Amy Morton and my brother Ronnie Morton. Recently my sister was hospitalized back to back in April-May and we found out she has pancreatic cancer. The mass was staged at a level 1 amd quicklybadvanced to a level two and on the cuspnof a level three per her medical team. She is currently getting home health. She has nutrition through an IV (PICC.) Her pain is managed through palliative care. She has multiple medications and will be starting chemotherapy in two weeks at the Dorothy Kern Cancer Venter in Fremo t, OH.

They do have health insurance but there are still mulitple co pays for everything that is needed. She is not able to work. My brother works full time on the midnight shift at the juvenile detention center in Fremont, OH. He is also working on their food truck (Fat Sgt's Smokin' Q.) These two have the most generous hearts. I'm certain if you have ever seen them in action or know them personally then you KNOW that there is nothing they would not do to help someone out. I am asking for generosity in a time of great need. Your contribution will bring great relief to our family. Please reach out for any questions. THANK YOU IN ADVANCE! Thank you for carrying this burden with us. Your generosity, compassion and love will be engraved in our hearts.



