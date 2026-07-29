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Chemo Battle Kind Hearts Fund

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$200 USD

Fundraiser created byAngela Suzio

Fundraiser funds will be received by Angela Suzio

Chemo Battle Kind Hearts Fund

🌟💔 As I sit here, surrounded by bills that seem to multiply like rabbits, it's hard not to feel overwhelmed. A few years ago, life was humming along smoothly—until the doctor handed me that grim diagnosis. Sjogren's disease, a horrible autoimmune disease. The news hit us like a ton of bricks; our lives were turned upside down in an instant. This is my life now. 😔

🏥 Since then, my days have been spent between chemo sessions (methotrexate) and resting at home, with bills piling up as I try to stay afloat during these tough times. It's been a struggle to keep the lights on and put food on the table while managing treatment ans disease side effects that are all too real—from fatigue to pain management. 😖

But amidst this storm of challenges, hope is my anchor. And it’s you, dear supporters, who make that hope possible every day. I'm reaching out because right now, more than ever, we need a helping hand to ensure stability and peace of mind during these difficult days. 🌈

Your support isn’t just about the money—it’s about reclaiming some semblance of normalcy in our lives. With your help, my family can catch up on bills that have been piling up at an alarming rate while I'm preoccupied with fighting this battle against illness. 😊

I promise you, every dollar counts and will be deeply appreciated more than words can express. Whether it’s helping to pay for a month of utilities or giving my children some comfort in knowing they won’t have to face homelessness—every contribution is like an armor-plating piece holding up our crumbling walls against life's harsh elements. 🛡️

So, here's what I ask from you today: share this story with your friends and family if it resonates within them even a fraction of the way that it does for me. Let’s turn pain into progress—and let each dollar be a testament to our collective strength when faced with life-altering situations like mine.

Remember, no amount is too small when you're in this kind of fight against a chronic battle with Sjogren's disease. Every donation counts and makes it possible for me not just to survive but thrive amidst adversity. 💪

Thank you from the bottom of my heart—you’ve turned darkness into light by caring enough to help. 🌟🙏

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