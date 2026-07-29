Cheeto the Kitten

Hey everyone my name is Lexy Friedman. I recently got a kitten from a friend a few months back and he is currently 5 months old. Cheeto is a tabby cat with leg issues that occurred when he was about 2 months old. I had to take him to the ER pet vet at 3am because cheeto was painfully screaming at the top of his lungs. He could not walk. The happened so sudden and out of nowhere.He was walking perfectly fine and running just like a normal kitten would. When i took him to the ER they told me they found both his hind legs had been injured possibly from a fall or a muscle spasm due to playing around. The vet bill was 500 then. I took him home the next day i made an appointment with my regular vet. I took him and they said MRI is 5000 and surgery could be up to 10000. As of right now cheeto is on Gabepentin and gets cortisone shots every week. Every week it’s 75$. i don’t mind paying that every week but there has been a decline he takes two steps forward and one step back. I want him to get better and be able to walk again. That’s why i am saving as much as i can but i need help.