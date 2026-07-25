The giving box

This is holding fund for the operational expenses of new congregation.

Think of it like a digital offering box.





Several verses come to mind that I like to share here:

2 Corinthians 9:7 Every man according as he purposeth in his heart, [so let him give]; not grudgingly, or of necessity:

for God loveth a cheerful giver.





Exodus 25:2 Speak unto the children of Israel, that they bring me an offering: of every man that giveth it willingly with his heart ye shall take my offering.





These give a little bit of context and help articulate the attitude and spirit of what we are trying to accomplish here.