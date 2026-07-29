Prayers and Support for Kayleen Danah

Kayleen just turned 11. And yesterday, she told us she hates her life.





Please — if you have one minute today — leave Kayleen a word of encouragement. She needs to hear from you.





Kayleen has always been the kind of child who lights up a room. Full of laughter, full of love, always the first to think of others. Her greatest joy in life was simple: talking with friends, running, playing — just being a kid.

She can’t do any of that right now.





After her diagnosis with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), we spent 8 days never leaving her side — through the emergency room, the ICU, the oncology ward. Eight days holding her hand through procedures no child should ever endure. Eight days sleeping in hospital chairs, whispering prayers over her in the dark.





She survived. She came home.





But the battle didn’t end there.





Every week, we returned to the hospital for chemotherapy, spinal taps, and bone marrow tests. The chemo brought on diabetes — so even eating, one of life’s simplest comforts, became something she had to fight for. She couldn’t have what she craved. Every meal became a negotiation with her own body.





In one month, she lost 25 pounds.

She is 11 years old, and she became skin and bones.





She could not climb the stairs alone. She could not stand up by herself. Every time she took her medications, the stomach pain was so severe that she lay there for hours, curled up, enduring it — while we sat beside her, helpless, our hearts breaking in ways we didn’t know were possible.





And now — she has been admitted to the hospital again.

Her weight has dropped to a level too dangerous to continue chemotherapy. The doctors have inserted a feeding tube through her nose. For the next several months, she will be fed through that tube. She cannot speak comfortably. She cannot eat. She has to carry this with her every single day — for months.





When we watched them insert that tube, something broke in us that we don’t have words for.





She looked at us with those eyes — our little girl — and we had to smile and tell her it would be okay. But inside, every part of us was crying.





The little girl who used to run and laugh and fill every room with noise now looks at us and says: I hate my life. I’m so unhappy.





We don’t have the words to answer her.

What she needs — more than anything right now — is to know that people beyond these four walls are thinking of her. That strangers care. That her story has touched someone, somewhere, and that someone took a moment to say: Kayleen, we see you. Keep going.





If you are reading this, please leave her a message. A single sentence. A prayer written out. A word of hope. It costs nothing, and it may mean everything to a little girl who is fighting to find a reason to keep going.





And if you are able to support us financially — every dollar goes directly toward Kayleen’s treatment, her medications, and allowing us to remain by her side through every long and painful day.





Please share this page. You never know whose heart it will reach.





Thank you for seeing our daughter. Thank you for reminding her she is not alone.





With all the faith and gratitude we have left,

Chris & Kevin









단아가 이제 열한 살이 되었습니다. 그리고 얼마 전, 아이는 저희에게 말했습니다 — 자기 삶이 너무 싫다고.





시간이 되신다면 — 단아에게 응원의 한마디를 남겨주세요. 이 아이에게는 지금 그 말 한마디가 필요합니다.





단아는 항상 방 안을 환하게 밝히는 아이였습니다. 웃음이 많고, 사랑이 넘치고, 늘 누구보다 먼저 다른 사람을 생각하는 아이. 이 아이의 가장 큰 행복은 단순했습니다 — 친구들과 이야기하고, 뛰어놀고, 그냥 아이답게 사는 것.





지금은 그 아무것도 할 수 없습니다.





급성 림프구성 백혈병(ALL) 진단 이후, 저희는 8일 동안 단아 곁을 한 발짝도 떠나지 않았습니다. 응급실, 중환자실, 암병동을 지나며. 어떤 치료를 받을 때도 손을 꼭 잡았고, 병원 의자에서 잠들었고, 어두운 밤마다 아이 곁에서 기도를 속삭였습니다.





단아는 버텨냈습니다. 집으로 돌아왔습니다.





하지만 싸움은 거기서 끝나지 않았습니다.





매주 저희는 다시 병원으로 향했습니다 — 항암치료, 척수 검사, 골수 검사를 위해. 항암제는 당뇨병까지 불러왔습니다. 먹는 것, 삶의 가장 작은 위로마저도 싸워야 하는 일이 되었습니다. 먹고 싶은 것을 먹을 수 없었습니다. 매끼니가 자기 몸과의 협상이었습니다.

한 달 사이에 25파운드가 빠졌습니다.





열한 살짜리 아이가, 뼈만 앙상하게 남았습니다.

계단을 혼자 오를 수 없었습니다. 혼자 일어설 수도 없었습니다. 약을 먹을 때마다 찾아오는 복통이 너무 심해서, 몇 시간을 끙끙 앓으며 누워있었습니다. 저희는 그 곁에 앉아, 아무것도 해줄 수 없이, 가슴이 찢어지는 것을 느꼈습니다.





그리고 오늘 — 단아는 다시 입원했습니다.





몸무게가 너무 줄어 항암치료를 견디기에 위험한 수준이 되었습니다. 의료진은 단아의 코에 관을 삽입했습니다. 앞으로 몇 달 동안, 이 관을 통해 영양을 공급받아야 합니다. 말하기도 불편하고, 먹을 수도 없습니다. 이 불편함을 달고, 매일매일을 살아가야 합니다 — 몇 달 동안.





관이 삽입되는 모습을 지켜보면서, 저희 안에서 무언가가 무너졌습니다. 표현할 수 있는 말이 없습니다.

단아는 저희를 바라봤습니다 — 우리 딸의 그 눈으로. 저희는 웃으며 괜찮을 거라고 말해야 했습니다. 하지만 속으로는, 온몸이 울고 있었습니다.





친구들과 뛰어놀던 것이 세상에서 제일 좋았던 그 아이가, 이제 저희를 바라보며 말합니다.

“내 삶이 너무 싫어. 나는 너무 불행해.”

저희는 그 말에 뭐라고 답해야 할지 모릅니다.





지금 단아에게 필요한 것은 — 이 네 벽 너머에도 자신을 생각하는 사람들이 있다는 것을 아는 것입니다. 모르는 사람도 마음을 써준다는 것. 자신의 이야기가 누군가의 마음에 닿았다는 것. 그리고 그 누군가가 잠깐 시간을 내어 이렇게 말해준다는 것 —





“단아야, 우리가 보고 있어. 힘내.”





이 글을 읽고 계신다면, 단아에게 한마디 남겨주세요. 짧은 문장 하나, 기도 한 줄, 희망의 말 한마디. 아무 비용도 들지 않지만, 계속 버텨낼 이유를 찾고 있는 이 아이에게는 전부가 될 수 있습니다.





그리고 재정적으로 도움을 주실 수 있다면 — 보내주시는 모든 마음은 단아의 치료비, 약값, 그리고 저희가 매일 아이 곁을 지킬 수 있도록 쓰입니다.





이 글을 나눠주세요. 어떤 분의 마음에 닿을지 모릅니다.





저희 딸을 바라봐 주셔서 감사합니다. 단아가 혼자가 아니라는 것을 느낄 수 있도록 함께해 주셔서 감사합니다.





남은 모든 믿음과 감사를 담아,

Chris & Kevin 올림