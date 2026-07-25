Cheer Libby On: Help Get Her to the Pop-Tarts Bowl

Hi, my name is Libby, and I’ve recently been selected to cheer on an All-American Cheer Team and invited to perform at the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando. It has been an incredible honor and a dream come true to see all of my hard work, dedication, and commitment pay off. To make this opportunity possible, I’m raising funds to help cover the costs of travel, hotel, and participation. Every donation, no matter the size, brings me one step closer to representing my team and creating memories that will last a lifetime. I am truly grateful to everyone who chooses to support me and be a part of this journey. Thank you so much for believing in me and helping make this dream a reality!





Love, Libby