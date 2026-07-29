Checkbook Mistakes

I never thought I would be here asking strangers for money. Of course, I’m sure everyone says that, but honestly, this is not comfortable for me because I was raised to be independent and I don’t like to ask for help. I have worked since I was 15 years old so to have to basically retire before retirement age didn’t help my state of mind.





In 2016, I was forced to go on disability because after a bad case of bronchitis that lasted a month, and ending up at the emergency room with severe asthma, I completely lost my voice. I could not talk above a whisper and when your job requires you talk either to people in front of you all day or on the phone, a whisper doesn’t last long until you have no voice. Because of the severe asthma and no voice I was pretty much unemployable after that. I did take voice therapy so most days I have some voice but some days it’s still feels like ground up glass in my throat when I talk.





l’ve done well living on my monthly income until now. Lately I’ve had several co-pays for doctor appointments and prescriptions, my electric bill really took chunks out of my monthly deposit (just like everyone else) and then somehow I missed recording in my check register a couple of larger co-payments from tests my doctor ordered and CPAP supplies.





The money I have asked for would get my life back in order so I can quit worrying about how I’m going to get thru the next few months. Any amount at this point would give me some breathing room again.





If you are willing to give I would greatly appreciate it and if all you can or will do is pray for me that is just as good if not better than money.





Thank you for your consideration. As a breast cancer survivor if I receive any extra proceeds I will give to support breast cancer research or to someone on here fighting the fight.





Again, thank you.