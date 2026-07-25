Let's Rebuild and preach in Jesus Christ name





Receive a cordial greeting in Jesus name and his ministry





The Evangelical ministry Changing Hearts with Christ Inc, a non-profit entity and its ministry school San German Christian Academy registered with the P.R Council of Education, as a Church-School. Preaching and evangelize in the Jesus name is the goal, for the people accept follow Jesus in the Holly Spirit. Offering academic grades in the school ministry from K to 12th. Bringing them, in addition to academic training and values, the love of our Lord Jesus Christ, strengthening the faith of families and children.

We request funds to rehabilitate a structure located in lot #7 of calle manzanares in San Germán PR which caught fire, was left abandoned and the Lord gave it to us to be able to carry out the mission of the Church for his glory. Where we can carry out our congregational activities as a church and support the community by providing a Christ-centered education, evangelizing families and community in the name of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

We will thank you for being part of our family. We invite you to include us in your prayers more than anything.

Your contribution will help us, but faith moves mountains.

Lord loves a cheerful giver, let us give from the heart.

For donation with check or money order





Changing Hearts with Christ . Inc





#17 Calle Ruiz Belvis, San German P.R. 00683









Thank you God bless you!



