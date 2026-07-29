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No Slushies Were Harmed in This Fundraiser

Goal$500,000 USD
Raised$20 USD

Fundraiser created byCarla Sewell

No Slushies Were Harmed in This Fundraiser

www.charliesys.com

Dear Kind Humans

(and possibly a few kind-hearted aliens, in case this gets intergalactic),

We’re on a mission.

Not to Mars (although that might honestly be easier at this point).

We’re trying to buy a house.

A real one.

With walls.

And doors.

And a bathroom that doesn’t require advanced problem-solving skills or a minor trust fall.

This house is for one very specific small human.

Charlie is 11 years old. He has a very rare condition called Schaaf-Yang Syndrome. He uses a wheelchair. He comes with medical equipment that travels with him like an entourage. He does not walk or talk, but he does notice everything.

Charlie didn’t get the “run fast, jump high” childhood starter pack.

He got the “perseveres daily through more challenges than most people face in a decade" card. 

He handles it like a champ. Every. Single. Day.

We handle it with Dr Pepper.

Here’s the part where housing becomes a problem.

Right now, Charlie, his mom, and his sister are about to be living with extended family. We are deeply grateful for that...truly. But gratitude does not widen spaces, create more room, or magically turn bathrooms into safe places for a child who uses a wheelchair and needs hands-on care.

Shared housing means:

shared rooms with limited storage

bathrooms that feel like obstacle courses

nowhere to put medical equipment except “wherever it fits”

and a whole lot of daily improvising where consistency is kind of important


Charlie needs:

ramps that are ramps where needed (not cliffs in disguise)

wide doors that welcome wheelchairs instead of arguing with them

a bathroom that doesn’t require parkour

a bedroom where rest and care can happen without moving furniture like Tetris


So we’re raising money to buy a house that actually works for the life Charlie and his family lives.

This is part of a bigger effort we call The Slushie to Brick Challenge, which started as a joke, turned into a story, and somehow became very real.


The goal: $500,000

Yes. It’s a big number.

We noticed that, too.

It covers:

purchasing a suitable home

making accessibility modifications

and creating stability so Charlie doesn’t have to keep adapting to spaces that were never built with him in mind


Or, if you prefer to think in internet math:

about 60,000 fancy coffees

roughly 50,000 avocado toasts

or approximately 1.5 Taylor Swift concert tickets (resale prices, obviously)


If you can donate, we are incredibly grateful.

If you can share, you’re helping more than you know.

If all you do is read this, laugh a little, and think, “Yeah… that kid deserves a house,” that still counts.


Bonus points if you share this with:

10 kind humans

3 aliens

or one Deadpool (not Francis...he's a meanie.)


With gratitude, determination, and an unhealthy reliance on humor,

Carla, Tristin, Olivia, and Charlie (Team Charlie)


👉 Want to learn more about Charlie, be entertained a little more, or follow along with The Slushie to Brick Challenge? www.charliesys.com

Yes, we thought about the hard questions (we see you). Answers at www.charliesys.com/support/givesendgo-fundrasier

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