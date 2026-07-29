Help Build Charlie's Refuge

By popular request, we've brought our fundraising campaign to GiveSendGo!

We're building Charlie's Refuge, an animal refuge in Prahova County, Romania. Charlie's Refuge rescues dogs and cats in distress, feeds street and shelter dogs, and collaborates with our local shelter for the betterment of animal welfare.

We're quickly moving towards our next steps: Registering a non-profit in Romania, doing the same in Canada, building infrastructure, and looking into purchasing land in order to expand. We need your help to make this possible, and to continue saving as many sweet souls as we can.

We post our progress to Substack daily, and would love for you to follow us on our journey.

https://savingstreetdogs.substack.com/

https://substack.com/@antidepressed