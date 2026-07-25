Charlie's Emergency Surgery Fund

Our family is reaching out with heavy hearts to ask for help covering the cost of Charlie's emergency surgery.

Charlie has been diagnosed with an intestinal obstruction, a life-threatening condition that requires emergency surgery. He hasn't been able to eat or drink for the past two days and is in pain. The surgery is necessary, and we're doing everything we can to make sure he gets the care he needs.

This emergency came at the worst possible time. My sister is currently pregnant and due in September. She has been working hard to save money in preparation for maternity leave, knowing her income will be limited after her baby arrives. Neither of us expected to face an emergency veterinary bill like this, and unfortunately, we don't have the financial means to cover the cost on our own.

Our goal is to raise $3,000 to help cover:

Emergency veterinary examination X-rays and diagnostic testing Emergency surgery

Charlie is more than a pet—he's family. He's brought so much love and happiness into our lives, and seeing him in pain has been heartbreaking.

If you're able to donate, no amount is too small. Every contribution will go directly toward Charlie's medical expenses. If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much to our family.

Thank you for taking the time to read Charlie's story and for supporting us during this difficult time. Your kindness, generosity, and shares help ease the financial burden and allow us to focus on what matters most—helping Charlie recover. We'll continue to share updates on his progress along the way.



