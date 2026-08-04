Charlie Luvs Daisy The Movie.

Hi my name is Trevonte Slaughter and I’m an upcoming film maker in Cleveland Ohio. My friend Josh Rouse and I Directed our movie “Charlie Luvs Daisy over the summer, and we wanted to raise money to pay our Cast and Crew. Our goal is $25,000 to pay everyone. You can also check out all of Behind The Scenes Pictures and Videos on our Instagram accounts @CharlieLuvsDaisyTheMovie and @EmeraldCityLightHousePro