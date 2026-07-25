Charlie's Song (Charlie Kirk)

Hello, my name is Cassia. I am a Singer/Songwriter from Nashville. I wrote a song as a tribute to Charlie Kirk, and as an encouragement to the people who miss him.

I have videos below with the song, lyrics and the story behind how / why I wrote the song.

The song is ultimately about how Charlie's life impacted so many and I would like to include short testimonies at the end of the song where people share about how Charlie helped them. (If you have a story please reach out)

My goal for the song is to have a good quality acoustic recording and to have a small budget for marketing. Truly if anyone has ideas or questions, please feel free to reach out.

Lastly, I co-wrote this song with Michael Dulaney, but any profit from this song I will donate in Charlie's honor to pro-life causes.

I am planning on releasing the song on Sept 10 for the 1 year anniversary.

Link to demo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_2PqlEBSMl8&feature=youtu.be

Story behind song: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aNw1EmrKXq0&feature=youtu.be



