Help a Disabled Veteran Rebuild a Stable Life

A Way Forward:

Help Charles Blackner Relocate for Real Medical Care and Hope

Supporting a Disabled Veteran’s Fight for Dignity and Healing 🙏





Who I Am 👤

My name is Charles Blackner. I proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the 1980s. I never thought I'd be writing this, but today I find myself homeless, disabled, and navigating a medical system that has failed me in every way.

Likewise, I’m currently dealing with serious cardiac issues ❤️, PTSD 🧠, and other undiagnosed physical problems. After multiple denials from Social Security Disability and inadequate care from the VA, I’ve reached a point where I can no longer fight this battle alone.

Why I’m Asking for Help ❓

I'm currently stuck in a VA shelter not designed for someone like me. The environment is geared more toward addicts and ex-cons, not disabled veterans just trying to survive. My most recent cardiac treatments have left me too weak to work, and the VA continues to overlook or minimize my medical issues.

I’ve also sought help from my elected officials, including Senator Mike Lee and Representative Burgess Owens, to address the poor quality of health care I’ve received from the VA. Sadly, those efforts have produced no positive results.

I'm asking for your help to relocate to a new area 🗺️ where community care is the standard, not the exception. I need the chance to choose doctors who will actually listen and provide meaningful treatment.

How Your Support Will Help 💸

This campaign seeks to raise $20,000 to cover:

• 🚚 Moving expenses to a location with better care

• 🏠 Stable housing setup

• 💊 Medical out-of-pocket costs

• 🛒 Basic living expenses during recovery

This isn’t a simple one-time fix. Due to the ongoing nature of my health and housing challenges, there may be a need for continued support 🔄 in the future. I want to be upfront about that.

A Personal Note 💬

Doing this—putting my story out there—is far outside my comfort zone. I’ve always tried to be self-reliant. But after exhausting every official channel and running out of options, I’m finally reaching out. If you’ve read this thus far, thank you. Even just being heard brings me a small measure of hope. 🙏

If you feel moved to give, your donation would be a blessing. If you’re unable to give, please consider sharing 🔁 this campaign. Every gesture helps.

Thank you—and God bless. ✝️

- Charles Blackner

U.S. Air Force Veteran 🇺🇸

Prayer Request:

Please pray that I find strength, direction, and healing—and that this journey leads me to a place where I can live in safety and dignity once again.