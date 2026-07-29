Hi I’m VXC-AG I’m helping a charity in Ga anything would help and I’m trying to change for god and yall should do it to. I truly believe that every one should have atleast one thing they want. So why not help people. Ik some people are going to think ima keep the money but I’ll never do that. I’ll jump off a bridge before I do that. I have such a good heart for the ones who need it. It’s going to the GA charity county service