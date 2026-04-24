CHARITY BIBLE (Love That Cares)

I am raising funds for a project that will encourage daily Bible engagement through an impact-driven model called “Charity Bible” (application)— a simple, powerful loop: Read. Grow. Earn.





There are two constant needs in human life: Spiritual and Physical. Most Bible applications only address the spiritual need. None close the gap between fulfilling the Great Commission (Matthew 28:19-20, Mark 27:15) and the tasking to "carry each other's burdens...[to] fulfill the law of Christ" (Galatians 6:2, Luke 3:17, Matthew 25:35-40, James 1:27, and John 3:17). The digital era have given us the opportunity to bridge this gap through Charity Bible.





It is a lightweight, offline, interactive method with read, grow, earn loop. Charity Bible model have a distinct mission to get users to be committed. It is not for getting rich — it only encourages individual discipline that unlocks earning to support minor needs of users.





Charity Bible requires special coding, which need:





· Christian economists to design a sustainable digital economy that prevents inflation or fraud.

· UX experts to make the “Earn” dashboard visually gratifying (showing real-time impact).

· Field partners to vet local charities and ensure transparency to avoid corruption.

· Mobile engineers skilled in Flutter/React Native with offline SQLite and audio compression.





Total projection for building, launching, and sustaining the application is set at $53,160 (N80,000,000). May the Lord bless you as you give.



