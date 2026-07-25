Charis Bible College - Year 2!!

Year One at Charis Bible College was truly life changing!! I have not only experienced deep heart transformation, but also physical healing and deepened my love for the Word.





As Year Two begins, God has already laid out some insight as to what’s next! This next season includes completing my education, new ministry opportunities and a mission trip to a new country!





Join me in finishing this race!! We have until August 1st to raise the funds!!





I am trusting God to raise up partners who want to sow into what He has already started in my life!





Ways to Partner:

Prayer: your prayers are always needed! Encourage: Your encouraging words are always welcomed - send me a text! Financial: One time donations or monthly commitments toward tuition and travel expenses for my student mission trip.





I promise to pray for you and keep you updated of all the wonderful things the Lord is doing. I know this is just the beginning of something great! Thank you for believing in me and sowing into my life!