Chaplaincy Training... then Mission.

Hello,

I am ending my police officer career, but want to continue to serve others.





God has put on my heart to go into Chaplaincy. Go to those who can't go to a church. But, I cannot "go" without formalized training and some financial support. I am going to enroll in the Chaplaincy Program (40 hours) with the International Fellowship of Chaplins, also known as I.F.O.C. Here is the link to the training I wish to receive with your help---https://ifoc.org/





If you feel lead to, any small gift will be used for training in August of 2026. (Or the very next training session, if the class fills up.)





God willing, I can start my Chaplaincy mission work once certification is received.

Please remember me in your prayers.





God Bless,

Darren Hanna