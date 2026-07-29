Chapel completion for orphans rescue centre

Help Us Complete the Sikizana Trust Chapel, USD 10,000 Goal

Since 2005, Sikizana Trust for Community Development has rescued orphans and abandoned children in rural Kenya, giving them safety, education, and spiritual care. Many of our children come from trauma, violence, and deep poverty — but through love and faith, they begin to heal.

We are building a chapel at our rescue centre — a peaceful place where these children can pray, worship, and grow spiritually. The foundation is already complete, but construction stopped when funds ran out.

We are now raising USD 10,000 to finish the chapel walls, roofing, doors, windows, and interior so the children can finally have a home for worship and hope.

Your gift helps us build a sanctuary of healing and faith. Together, we can give these children a place of peace and belonging.