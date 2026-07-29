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ChangingWind Mission Truck

Goal$12,500 USD
Raised$13,320 USD

Fundraiser created byTiffany La Mertha

Fundraiser funds will be received by Changing Wind

ChangingWind Mission Truck

Tools that empower a mission

ChangingWind Ministries, a volunteer mission, has three tools that it depends upon to fulfill its mission:

Laptops, Rife Machines, and the Mission Truck.

We are so grateful for the blessing of contributions that replaced the first two tools that were destroyed in the devastating fire of 2021. They are necessary components to further the solutions-based political ministry and the healing ministry, with the Rife being instrumental in helping folks with extreme health challenges.

The third element of the ministry, the mission truck, has been essential in keeping this mission on the road. ChangingWind has been a touring ministry logging some 200,000 miles in cross-country travel over 20 years. In all these years, the sturdy truck has weathered temperatures from -20º to 120º and kept on humming.

Since the fire, generous donors have provided necessary upgrades to the mission truck, replacing timeworn parts in the engine, drivetrain, and suspension so it runs like a champ, continuing to be a reliable workhorse. 

Under the hood, the mission truck is now reborn. However, while twice stationed in Mississippi, longleaf pine sap incurred severe paint damage to the truck. The 28-year-old F-150 is now at a point where basic body work is in dire need. Mechanically, the mission truck has many more years of travel ahead, but the body work must be addressed before rust takes a toll, cutting its work life short.

If not for the ability to travel from place to place, ChangingWind could not have been of service with so many families and widows over 15 years of full-time touring ministry. Every one of those miles was covered in the trusty mission truck.

In order to keep this dependable vehicle on the road for another 20 years of service, we’re asking that folks consider assisting this ministry. The estimate to fully cover the necessary work to the truck is $12,000 for the paint and body repair, and related expenses including a rental vehicle while the work is being completed.

The amount needed for this work to be accomplished would never be enough to purchase a replacement truck, which has been suggested. The amount being sought could only purchase a used vehicle that would likely need as much or more in repairs. Major repairs have already been addressed in the mission truck which has proven itself solidly built, a faithful gift from the Lord to further our assignment for His Kingdom.

ChangingWind’s continuing service depends upon the ministry’s road warrior to deliver us and our tools to each new destination.

With all our hearts, we thank you for considering supporting ChangingWind Ministries by keeping the old girl running for decades to come!

God bless you all!

A. Dru Kristenev

Tale of the beginning: Four Years on the Road

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