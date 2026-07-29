Changing Their Chains

I intended to help the community by finding ways to help those recently incarcerated transition back into society as useful and law abiding citizens. Who can proudly say that the the chains that once held them have freed him or her will be transformed and have manifested into tools that ultimately restores physical, mental, emotional and spiritual well-being. By not only assisting with post-release assistance but pre-release counseling from an outside organization that can tele-communicate and more importantly having individuals like myself take a physical trip back inside the institutions providing those who were once their peers with real-life experience facing the many challenges that variate case by case depending on the competencey and compliance of all parties assigned committed to provide, the courts community supervion offices, the community, and most importantly the individuals in need of resources, guidance and support will reduce the chances recidivism and/or failing to transition safely and effectively. Changing the chains and creating new chains thanks act as avenues that lead to new growths and successes in criminal justice reform. Chains that will Change. Change for our correctional facilities and communities. Change that starts in the most unfavorable places like prisons, transitional centers and housing programs. In these places are untapped powers that our people possess that is needed in societies and communities. Although, we have committed crimes that leave us the bare the titles like felons, convicts or someone who incapable of changing their past behavioral patterns. I will share with the world that my past has purpose. A purpose so powerful that will impact Change not only in my life and community but All Around The World. Help me to Change their Chains one success after the other.





All donations given to this cause will be used to help those committed to provide the resources, aids, counseling, assistance and support needed to helping those in need of tools I, myself,can and those alike. Whether, it be in part or out sourced from other companies, brands or organizations who have the same or similar mission as my own. With no intentions to be used for personal use, risky or illegal activities or anything that hinders or promotes negligence towards the purpose of turning Chains into Change.



