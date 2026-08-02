Changing Lives One Fresh Start at a Time

Help Build More Fresh Starts

Every day, someone is searching for hope.

A veteran trying to understand earned benefits. A young person looking for direction. A family facing difficult circumstances. An aspiring entrepreneur with a dream but no roadmap.





Funky Fresh Start Inc. was founded because no one should have to face life's challenges alone.





We are a veteran founded 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to helping people reposition their lives through accountability, mentorship, education, entrepreneurship, resource navigation, and community partnerships.





Founded by Jose "Mr. JMC" Cisneros, a U.S. Army Gulf War veteran, author, speaker, life coach, and founder of Funky Fresh Start Inc., our organization is built on one simple belief:





Everyone deserves the opportunity for a fresh start.





Your generosity allows us to expand programs that directly impact our communities, including:

• Veterans Benefits Advising and Resource Navigation

• Youth Mentorship and Leadership Development

• Entrepreneurship and Small Business Guidance

• Life Reposition Coaching

• Financial Literacy Education

• Community Outreach Events

• Educational Workshops

• Resource Referrals and Community Partnerships

Every donation helps us reach more people with practical support, encouragement, education, and opportunities that create lasting change.





Whether your gift is $10, $100, $1,000, or more, you become part of someone's success story. Your support helps us continue building stronger veterans, stronger families, stronger leaders, and stronger communities.





Funky Fresh Start Inc. is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Donations may be tax deductible to the extent permitted by law. Please consult your tax advisor regarding your specific tax situation.





If you are unable to give financially, you can still make a tremendous impact by sharing this campaign with your family, friends, church, employer, coworkers, and social media community. Every share helps us reach someone who believes in changing lives.





We believe that no past is too broken, no obstacle is too great, and no dream is beyond reach when people are given the right support, encouragement, and opportunity.





Together, we can help thousands of people discover that a fresh start is possible.





Thank you for believing in our mission and for investing in lives that are ready to move forward.





God gets all the glory through Jesus Christ.





With sincere gratitude,

Jose "Mr. JMC" Cisneros

Founder & Board Chair

Funky Fresh Start Inc.





Helping people reposition their lives through accountability, education, faith, entrepreneurship, and community support.



