Changing Lives One Book at a Time

Friends everyday, thousands of men and women sit behind prison walls searching for hope, purpose, and a second chance. Many have never experienced the transforming power of God’s love, or the encouragement that can come from reading a testimony that speaks to the heart.





As an author and pastor I have dedicated my life to sharing a message of faith, redemption, and restoration. Through my writing and ministry, I seek to reach those who often feel forgotten by society. Our mission is simple: place a copy of my book in every prison library across America into the hands of the incarcerated, offering them the message of salvation. Reminding them that their past does not define their future.





Your generosity will help cover the cost of sending my book: “Shifting Shadows: How a New York Drug Lord Found Freedom In the Last Place He Expected” to every state, local and juvenile prison in America, a total of 5,950 facilities.





There are over 2 million people incarcerated in America. We already placed a copy of the book in every Federal Prison library across America and received numerous testimonies of lives being transformed.





Your support will help us complete and reach the remainder of the state, local, and juvenile prisons. Every donation, large or small helps place a book into the hands of someone who desperately needs to read this message of redemption.





I’ve included my documentary, you can watch the full story for free on YouTube or purchase it on Amazon Prime. The name of the documentary film is: Drug Lord’s Redemption.





Thank you for your prayers and support.





“And they have defeated him by the blood of the Lamb and by their testimony.”

Revelation 12:11