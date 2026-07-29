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Hope Builders - Supporting Johan & His Team's Faith-Driven Mission

Monthly GoalR 25,000 ZAR
Total RaisedR 0 ZAR
Raised this monthR 0 ZAR

Fundraiser created byJohannes Lourens

Fundraiser funds will be received by Johannes Lourens

Hope Builders - Supporting Johan & His Team's Faith-Driven Mission

🌟 **Our Journey, Our Mission** 🌟

Hey there! It's Johan here. I’ve got a story that’s deeply personal yet universal—about faith and the challenges we face to make it count every day. ✨

It all started on January 1st, 2000, when my wife and I stepped out in faith as full-time missionaries. Our journey has taken us across breathtaking landscapes of Malawi, Zimbabwe, Zambia—and many more corners of Africa. We're talking about dirt roads under endless skies, villages bathed in golden sunlight, and faces lit up with the purest joy at God’s Word.

But here’s where it gets real: Living on faith means facing tough realities too. Our monthly expenses might seem small to you—just R2500 for food, utilities... essentials. But in places like rural Africa? It's a hefty sum! You see, most pastors here are lay leaders without any formal training. And that’s where we step in, offering free Bible diploma courses and leadership trainings because our mission is more than just about money; it's about hope for communities yearning to be nurtured by God’s word.

It's been 26 years since the day we left secure jobs back home—no safety net, no salary from anyone but God Himself. We live in faith and teach that same principle of trust every single day as we work alongside our brothers and sisters on their paths to spiritual growth. It’s tough sometimes; there are times when things seem too hard or far away. But then I remember the faces—the young pastor beaming with pride after completing his course, the woman whose life turned around because she finally understood her Bible better. These moments fill us up every single time!

And that's why we’re here telling you our story today... Because someone else’s hope shouldn’t depend on luck or timing—it should be sown into by all of us together, right where they stand in need.

So here’s the heart of it: We believe every Christian leader deserves quality training regardless of their financial circumstances because great leaders make even greater communities. That's why we do what we do despite hardships and lack. And now... we invite YOU to be part of this mission too! Your support—be it big or small—helps us sow seeds of faith, hope, and love that grow into strong trees providing shelter and healing across the vast African savannah under the watchful eye of heaven.

Interested in joining our cause? Visit [our website] for more information on how you can get involved! And remember: Every act of kindness echoes through generations—let’s make it count together! 🌱💙 #FaithInAction

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