Change the Restaraunt Industry

The Restaraunt industry has really gone down hill, I'm certain many can agree. Well that is where You and I come in, together we can change that. With your support I'd like to return to a business model that focuses on people, and not just lining some corporate fat cat's pocket. A concept that focuses on giving the workers an opportunity to make a good living, as well as provide a great experience for patrons of the business. So if that sounds like something you may want to support let me know.