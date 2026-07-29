Your Support Can Change a Life Today

I’m raising funds to build and renovate classrooms in my rural community of Kimahuri Sub-Location, Kabaru Location, Ndathi Division, Kieni Constituency, Nyeri County. My goal is to give children a safe, inspiring place to study, empowering their futures and lifting their lives—and those of their families—through education. Every donation helps me create this change, one classroom at a time. Please support my mission to bring hope and opportunity to the next generation!