CHANGE 4 CHANGE - DEGREES OF HOPE





Turning Spare Change Into Real Change





What if the spare change in your pocket could help change someone's future?





My name is Stephanie, and I am the wife of Briley Piper. Over the years, I have witnessed firsthand the impact that education, faith, and personal growth can have on a person's life. Despite the challenges of incarceration, my husband has dedicated himself to bettering himself through education, earning degrees, embracing his faith, and helping others around him.





I created this fundraiser because I believe everyone deserves the opportunity to learn, grow, and build a better future. My goal is to help provide access to accredited college courses, CLEP examinations, and degree programs for incarcerated individuals who are committed to their education and personal development.





'Change 4 Change' is a grassroots fundraising initiative dedicated to expanding access to higher education for incarcerated individuals. Our mission is simple: invite as many people as possible to contribute a minimum of $5 toward educational opportunities that can transform lives.





While $5 may seem insignificant, collective action can create meaningful change. Thousands of small donations can open doors to learning, personal growth, and rehabilitation for individuals who are striving to better themselves through education.





Research consistently demonstrates that education is one of the most effective tools for reducing recidivism.

According to a study by the RAND Corporation, incarcerated individuals who participate in educational programs have 43% lower odds of returning to prison than those who do not. Educational participation also increases employment opportunities and helps individuals successfully reintegrate into society after release.





The benefits of prison education extend far beyond statistics. Educational programs help individuals:





• Develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills

• Improve literacy, communication, and job readiness

• Build self-confidence and personal responsibility

• Establish positive goals and productive habits

• Create safer and more constructive correctional environments

• Strengthen family and community connections

• Prepare for successful reentry into society





How Your Donation Will Be Used





Every donation made through 'Change 4 Change' will be used exclusively to fund educational opportunities through accredited colleges and universities, including institutions such as Adams State University and Ohio University.





Funds may be used to support:

• Individual college courses

• Introductory college coursework

• CLEP (College-Level Examination Program) testing and preparation

• Certificate programs

• Associate degree programs

• Bachelor's degree programs





To ensure complete transparency and accountability: No funds will ever be distributed directly to an incarcerated individual. All donations will be used solely to pay educational expenses and tuition invoices directly to accredited educational institutions or approved educational providers. Funds will only be applied to legitimate educational costs associated with approved coursework and degree programs.





Why It Matters





Education creates opportunity. It encourages personal responsibility, reduces institutional idleness, promotes rehabilitation, and helps individuals develop the skills necessary to become productive members of society.





A small investment today can create lasting change tomorrow.





That's why we're asking for something simple: Donate a minimum of $5. Your contribution becomes part of a larger movement that believes education can change lives.





How the Fund Will Be Administered





The 'Change 4 Change' Fund will be administered by the campaign organizer, who is responsible for collecting donations, reviewing educational requests, and ensuring that all funds are used solely for their intended educational purpose. As the program grows, the goal is to establish an advisory committee and/or partner with a nonprofit organization to provide additional oversight and expand its reach.





Eligibility & Selection





Who Qualifies?





The 'Change 4 Change' Fund is intended to assist incarcerated individuals who have demonstrated a genuine commitment to personal growth through higher education. Applicants must be accepted into, or enrolled in, an accredited college or university that offers educational opportunities to incarcerated students.





Where Is the Program Available?





The goal of 'Change 4 Change' is to make educational assistance available to incarcerated students throughout the United States. Awards are subject to available funding and to the educational opportunities offered within each correctional facility. Because not every institution has access to the same programs, eligibility may vary based on institutional policies and available educational partnerships.





Eligibility Requirements





To be considered for assistance, applicants must:





Be incarcerated in a U.S. correctional facility.

Be accepted into or enrolled in an accredited post-secondary educational program.

Demonstrate a commitment to completing coursework and making satisfactory academic progress.

Provide any documentation necessary to verify enrollment and educational expenses.

Comply with the educational institution's and correctional facility's participation requirements.





Meeting these requirements does not guarantee funding, as awards will depend on available donations and program resources.





Enrollment Verification





Before any educational expenses are paid, 'Change 4 Change' will verify enrollment directly through official documentation provided by the accredited educational institution or approved educational provider. Documentation may include an acceptance letter, enrollment confirmation, tuition invoice, course registration, or other official records. Payments will only be made after enrollment and eligible educational expenses have been verified.





Priority may be given to first-time applicants, students nearing completion of a degree or certificate, or those demonstrating exceptional academic effort, depending on available funding.





Together, our spare change can create real change.





Every cent invested in education is an investment in rehabilitation, opportunity, and hope.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for supporting the belief that education can be a powerful tool for positive change, personal responsibility, and hope. Your kindness and generosity are deeply appreciated.



