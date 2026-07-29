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Chances4Children

Goal$80,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDeandre Wade

Fundraiser funds will be received by Platpharms LLC

Chances4Children

🌟 **I See Why** 💔 It was a chilly morning when I stumbled upon that small park, covered in garbage and strewn with syringes. My heart sank as I looked around—a stark contrast to the vibrant playground it once was. That moment ignited something within me; I saw why we needed to act. Our local parks and children's areas are more than just green spaces; they're havens for our community, shaping young minds daily. 🔥 The reality is harsh: trash isn’t just litter—it’s a message of neglect and despair. Syringes pose real dangers to the very innocence we wish to protect. But here’s where hope comes in. We can change this narrative for our kids, instilling them with pride through hard work and community activism. 🤝 This isn't just about picking up trash—it's about laying down a foundation of discipline and accountability. It’s showing them that they have the power to make their environment safer and more beautiful. We want every child who passes by these areas to feel valued, seen, and inspired. 🌱 That’s why we need your help! Whether it's $5 or $500, each contribution brings us closer to making this vision a reality. Imagine the impact on those little faces when they see their hard work transform back into something beautiful—it speaks volumes about what they can achieve in life too. 📚 "We are not makers of memories, but narrators of them." ~ Williamesdeveny James said it best; we need to be there for our community's stories, especially the young ones growing up fast amidst challenges. Together, let’s turn this corner and show every child why they can rise above their circumstances through action. 🤝 Your support isn’t just a donation—it’s an investment in potential, resilience, and hope for our community's future. Let’s fill these parks with laughter instead of litter, inspiration over despair! ❤️ Please share this message if you believe in the power of action to change lives and communities. Every heart that beats together helps us make even more hearts beat stronger—let’s do great things, for I see why we must empower our youth today. 🌟✨ #ISeeWhy #CommunityAction #YouthEmpowerment

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